What schools are closed, opening late Friday in Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the snow is melting, some of the more rural Tennessee and southern Kentucky counties are still not thawed out from the snowfall this week.

In light of that, several districts have closed on Friday. Above-freezing temperatures are expected to rise on Saturday.

Here are the closures and late openings for Friday, Feb. 21.

Cannon County

Cheatham County

Christian — non-traditional instruction day

Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clay County — remote learning day

Coffee County

DeKalb County

Dickson County

Giles County — one hour late

Hickman County

Houston County

Humphreys County

Jackson County

Lawrence County — one hour late

Lewis County

Macon County

Manchester City Schools

Marshall County — two hours late

Overton County — remote learning day

Rutherford County — two hours late

Perry County

Pickett County

Putnam County

Trigg County — non-traditional instruction day

Trousdale County

Van Buren County

Weakley County

Wilson County

White County