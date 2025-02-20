What schools are closed, opening late Friday in Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the snow is melting, some of the more rural Tennessee and southern Kentucky counties are still not thawed out from the snowfall this week.
In light of that, several districts have closed on Friday. Above-freezing temperatures are expected to rise on Saturday.
Here are the closures and late openings for Friday, Feb. 21.
- Cannon County
- Cheatham County
- Christian — non-traditional instruction day
- Clarksville-Montgomery County
- Clay County — remote learning day
- Coffee County
- DeKalb County
- Dickson County
- Giles County — one hour late
- Hickman County
- Houston County
- Humphreys County
- Jackson County
- Lawrence County — one hour late
- Lewis County
- Macon County
- Manchester City Schools
- Marshall County — two hours late
- Overton County — remote learning day
- Rutherford County — two hours late
- Perry County
- Pickett County
- Putnam County
- Trigg County — non-traditional instruction day
- Trousdale County
- Van Buren County
- Weakley County
- Wilson County
- White County
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Breaking barriers and moving to the beat! One local dance company is making it possible for young people in wheelchairs to move and groove like everyone else. Good for your mental health, good for your physical health and good for your dose of positive news today. I hope you check out what they're doing!
-Rebecca Schleicher