What schools are closed, opening late on Monday, April 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we recover from severe weather some school districts are set to be closed or plan to open late on Monday.

We will update as we get new closures:

Here's what we have as of 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can check the latest here as well.

Closed:

Cheatham

Christian

Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools

Hickman

Humphreys

Stewart

2 Hours Late:

Dickson

Perry

Robertson



