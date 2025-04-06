Watch Now
What schools are closed, opening late on Monday, April 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we recover from severe weather some school districts are set to be closed or plan to open late on Monday.

We will update as we get new closures:

Here's what we have as of 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can check the latest here as well.

Closed:

  • Cheatham
  • Christian
  • Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools
  • Hickman
  • Humphreys
  • Stewart

2 Hours Late:

  • Dickson
  • Perry
  • Robertson

