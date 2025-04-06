What schools are closed, opening late on Monday, April 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we recover from severe weather some school districts are set to be closed or plan to open late on Monday.
We will update as we get new closures:
Here's what we have as of 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can check the latest here as well.
Closed:
- Cheatham
- Christian
- Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools
- Hickman
- Humphreys
- Stewart
2 Hours Late:
- Dickson
- Perry
- Robertson
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
