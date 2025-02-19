Watch Now
What schools are out for Thursday after the snowfall in Tennessee, Kentucky

Snow fell atop many neighborhoods in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Feb. 19, 2025.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After inches of snow in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, some districts are out of school for Thursday.

The winter weather warnings expired, and the snowfall has stopped. However, the area will not see above-freezing temperatures until Saturday, meaning roads could freeze over.

While the Tennessee Department of Transportation is clearing the interstate and main state highways, many secondary roads remain untouched and untreated.

Here is who is out of school so far for Feb. 20:

  • Bedford County
  • Benton County
  • Cannon County
  • Cheatham County
  • Clarksville-Montgomery County
  • Clay County — remote day
  • Coffee County
  • Cumberland County — virtual day
  • DeKalb County
  • Dickson County
  • Fayetteville City
  • Giles County
  • Hickman County
  • Houston County
  • Macon County
  • Manchester City
  • Jackson County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lebanon Special Schools
  • Lewis County
  • Marshall County
  • Murfreesboro City
  • Overton — remote learning day
  • Paris Special Schools
  • Perry County
  • Robertson County
  • Rutherford County
  • Smith County
  • Williamson County
  • Wilson County
  • Tennessee School for the Blind

