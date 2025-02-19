What schools are out for Thursday after the snowfall in Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After inches of snow in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, some districts are out of school for Thursday.

The winter weather warnings expired, and the snowfall has stopped. However, the area will not see above-freezing temperatures until Saturday, meaning roads could freeze over.

While the Tennessee Department of Transportation is clearing the interstate and main state highways, many secondary roads remain untouched and untreated.

Here is who is out of school so far for Feb. 20:



Bedford County

Benton County

Cannon County

Cheatham County

Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clay County — remote day

Coffee County

Cumberland County — virtual day

DeKalb County

Dickson County

Fayetteville City

Giles County

Hickman County

Houston County

Macon County

Manchester City

Jackson County

Lawrence County

Lebanon Special Schools

Lewis County

Marshall County

Murfreesboro City

Overton — remote learning day

Paris Special Schools

Perry County

Robertson County

Rutherford County

Smith County

Williamson County

Wilson County

Tennessee School for the Blind

