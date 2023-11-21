O'Connell's transition team recommends transit referendum as early as next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Though only two months in office, Mayor Freddie O'Connell's advisory team put forth the recommendation that he should consider a transit referendum as early as 2024.

O'Connell — who campaigned on broadening Nashville's transit options — had three different committees look at areas of improvement for the city. Nashville has been down this road before with referendums, a move to expand to rail failing in 2018. The Amp in 2014 that would have intertwined a bus rapid transit effort from West End to downtown also got killed during Mayor Karl Dean's administration.

"The failure of Nashville’s 2018 transit referendum holds many lessons, including the importance of holding any vote about dedicated, long-term funding for transit during a high-turnout election that maximizes its chance of success," the report stated.

It's not clear what O'Connell will pitch for a transit plan.

What the last plan was in 2018?

The $5.4 billion plan would have included five light rail lines, an overhaul of the bus system, 19 neighborhood transit centers, sidewalks, bikes lanes and synchronized lights.

To achieve that plan, it would have meant four different tax increases: sales tax, business tax, rental car tax, and hotel tax.

Officials at the time said it would take another six to eight years to devise another mass transit plan that would likely cost taxpayers more than the original plan.

No Tax 4 Tracks also pushed against the plan, with Nashville businessman and car dealership owner Lee Beaman heading the effort.

What was the Amp?

The bus rapid transit plan was going to cost $174 million in 2014, when Dean's administration ultimately said the project was dead.

It did not face a public referendum, but those opposing it with Stop Amp led a vivid effort to shelve the project. Beaman was also crucial at that time in pushing against that plan.

The bus plan was originally pitched in 2012 and was meant to address the rising number of new residents in the area. Opposition cried foul that it wasn't helping other areas of the city, like East or North Nashville.