What The Covenant School has said about a mass shooting on its campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nestled in Green Hills, The Covenant School experienced a mass shooting on its campus Monday.

On Monday, seven people died during a school shooting at The Covenant School. That number includes the shooter, who is a 28-year-old Nashvillian. Three children and three adults who were staff died. From the moment of the 911 call until police shot the gunman, the mass shooting lasted 14 minutes. The school serves pre-kindergarten through the sixth grade.

The shooter shot into the building to gain access. From there, the shooter went up to the second floor, killing six people. While on the second floor, the shooter shot at police as they arrived. When trying to mitigate the situation, police exchanged fire with the gunman, ultimately killing the shooter.

Here is what the school said:

Our community is heartbroken. We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing.

Law enforcement is conducting its investigation, and while we understand there is a lot of interest and there will be a lot of discussion about and speculation surrounding what happened, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our community.

We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received, and we are tremendously grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to protect our students, faculty and staff.

We ask for privacy as our community grapples with this terrible tragedy - for our students, parents, faculty and staff.