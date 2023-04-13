What to consider if you're looking at homeschooling in the aftermath of The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the aftermath of any school shooting many students find themselves worried about going back to classes, and parents wonder about other options.

In the wake of the Covenant School shooting more families are now considering teaching at home.

It's easy to understand when you see children like Blakely Winn reacting after learning of the Covenant School shooting. "What if my school is next?"

It's hard for parents to see children fearing school -- a place that is supposed to be safe. "There's bad people with guns," Winn said. "Where? Nashville."

Many parents now are taking a hard look at home schooling their children. The phone's been ringing constantly at the Middle Tennessee Home Education Association.

"I usually receive those phone calls because that's what i do and the first thing you need to do is calm down," Diane Coddington said.

She and Matthew Bullington with MTHEA help families decide if homeschooling is for them.

School shootings are horrible but they say homeschooling should not be chose out of fear, and it's a decision not to be made lightly.

"It's a very big commitment for a parent to say I'm invested," Bullington said. "Make sure you know all the laws, how we will work this around our schedule"

And remember, it's not one size fits all, there are options. "It doesn't have to be forever, just the rest of this years, the summer and then go back," Coddington said.

The bottom line is that home schooling may be an option, but get it all straight and not decide on emotional reaction.

It's easy enough to learn the details you need to know for homeschooling.

You can find the answers at MTHEA.org.