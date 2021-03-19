What to expect at Metro Health's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’ll be the largest COVID-19 vaccination event in Tennessee so far, according to Metro Health officials.

Saturday's one-day COVID-19 mass vaccination drive-thru clinic will take place at Nissan Stadium. Drivers will enter by what's known as the "skinny A parking lot" off of Woodland Street.

"They'll be greeted by, what we're calling a triage team, who will give them that vaccine information sheet and a consent form with a clipboard and a pen," said Bureau Director for Metro Public Health Department, Rachel Franklin.

Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their vaccine confirmation email.

The next stop will be one of 20 vaccination lines in the adjacent lot where they will receive their one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

"So it'll be 200 cars every fifteen minutes, 800 an hour, through those 20 lanes," said Franklin.

Drivers will then be asked to wait in a "recovery" lot for 15 minutes before finally exiting on Interstate Drive.

Organizers hope the process will take 45 minutes.

Franklin said, "we're hoping people will abide by the time slot that they have selected so that we don't just have a mad dash. We need to keep it as orderly as possible."

Attendants are asked not to arrive more than 30 minutes before their appointment, wear something with easy access to your upper arm, and carpool if possible to cut down traffic.

"So we're just asking folks to be patient. Everyone that's scheduled to get a vaccine on Saturday will get a vaccine," said Franklin.

The event will also feature live musical performances of bluegrass, country, rock, and soul music for vaccine recipients waiting in line.

If you need a ride to your COVID vaccination site, more information can be found here about the programs available to you.