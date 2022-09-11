What to expect during the Titans home opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The boys in the two-toned blue are back in action in Music City on Sunday. The Tennessee Titans will take on the New York Giants this at 3:25 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

The home game will honor and commemorate the 21st anniversary of September 11 by highlighting first responders throughout game day.

Chief John Drake, Metro Nashville Police Department; Chief William Swann, Nashville Fire Department; Assistant Chief Michael Meyers, FDNY and Officer Denise Potenza, NYPD will all join as the 12th Titan for the match-up against the New York Giants. First responders from both Nashville and New York City will join to hold the American Flag at kickoff.

The Titans also will host a tailgate party for first responders in “Titan Town” from 1 - 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy food catered by Martin’s Bar-B-Que and drinks provided by Bud Light.

Lots open to the public at 11 a.m. for tailgaters and stadium gates will open at 1 p.m.

Ascension St. Thomas will be offering flu shots until the end of the 3rd quarter. Make sure to have your insurance card handy and keep an eye out for their tent to participate.

The Titans will also be hosting a school supply drive benefiting PENCIL, a non-profit that links resources to Metro schools. There’s going to be six collection sites outside the north, east and south sides of the stadium. The most needed supplies include pencils, markers, erasers and spiral notebooks.

This game features a special halftime performance from Three 6 Mafia.