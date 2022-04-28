What to expect for weather ahead of opening weekend at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It feels great outside today with temperatures soaring to the upper 70s. Tonight more clouds will move in with lows in the mid-50s overnight.

A stray shower is possible Friday mainly in our northern counties. Highs tomorrow will again be warm in the 70s and low 80s

WTVF

We are watching the weekend for more rain chances. Showers and storms look to move in by Saturday night for areas to the northwest. A strong storm or two with gusty wind can't be ruled out. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has our NW counties under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5)

WTVF

Storms will continue into early Sunday morning.

WTVF

Rain should move out in time for the first NSC game at GEODIS park. Look for temps in the 80s with decreasing clouds for game time.