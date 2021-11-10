What to know about tonight’s CMA Awards, including road closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — The 55th annual Country Music Association Awards get underway Wednesday night in Nashville. Here’s what you need to know ahead of country’s biggest night.

Luke Bryan is hosting the show, which begins at 7 p.m. from Bridgestone Arena. This year, the Country Music Association is requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination to attend.

Road closures will also be in effect today, including Demonbreun from 4th to 8th Avenue. A portion of Rep. John Lewis Way and McGavock Street will also be closed.

Road closures for tonight's CMA Awards

WHO’S NOMINATED THIS YEAR?

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are the top nominees. Luke Combs could be in for a big night. And all three will take the stage to perform at the CMA Awards.

Stapleton and Church be going toe-to-toe all night Wednesday with nominations in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year.

Combs could be named male vocalist of the year for the third straight time.

Performances will include a series of all-star collaborations, including a duet by Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean.