What to know before you go to the Titans home opener

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — The Titans kick off at noon for their season home opener.

The boys in blue will take on the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium, which will be at full capacity.

Gates open at 10 a.m. There is no vaccination policy in place and masks are optional.

$2 Turn Up highlights TitanUp Tailgate presented by Pinnacle

Fans can enjoy $2 beers in the TitanUp Tailgate presented by Pinnacle between 10 and 11:30 a.m.

The TitanUp Tailgate is located between Gates 8 and 9. Anyone with a game ticket can enter the area, which also includes tailgate games, photo opportunities, visits from Titans cheerleaders and mascot T-Rac, live music and more.

Titans host PENCIL Drive

In-person Titans 2021 Gameday Charity Drives return to Nissan Stadium this season, beginning with a school supplies drive for Metro Nashville Public Schools. PENCIL and LP Building Solutions staff will be outside Nissan Stadium collecting school supplies, with six collection sites outside the north, east, and south side of the stadium.

Items requested include: pencils, markers, crayons, erasers, colored pencils, dry erase markers, pencil sharpeners, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, and pencil boxes/pouches.

All supplies donated will be placed into the hands of Metro Nashville Public School teachers and students through the LP PENCIL Box, PENCIL’s free teacher supply store. The LP PENCIL Box is a retail space filled with classroom essentials, available to teachers all year long.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss to be honored as 12th Titan; Titans commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss and the 12 Americans killed in the recent attack at Kabul Airport will be honored as 12th Titans prior to Sunday’s kickoff.

Knauss, from Corryton, Tennessee, served in the U.S. Army's 9th Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne). He was a graduate of Gibbs High School.

The Titans will also remember those lost in the events of Sept. 11, 2001, as the nation commemorates the 20th anniversary of the attacks. A 9/11 tribute will play on the big screens prior to the start of the game, and season ticket members who are veterans will display the nation’s flag on the field.

A B-52 flyover will be provided by airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, comprised of members from the 20th and 343rd Bomb Squadrons.

Ascension Saint Thomas to provide free vaccines at Titans season opener

Ascension Saint Thomas will have a mobile vaccine unit located inside of the stadium’s South Plaza (near Gates 7-10). Vaccines will be available to fans when gates open at 10 a.m. CT until kickoff at noon.

The vaccine administered will be the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, available to those 18 and older. Individuals will need to wear a mask while receiving their shot. The vaccine is being offered free of charge, though proof of insurance will be required.