What to know before you watch Music City host the World Cup qualifying game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville will be on the world stage again Sunday night as Nissan Stadium hosts the World Cup qualifying game between the U.S. and Canada.

The game is happening as Nashville competes to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m. The match will be part of a triple date to open World Cup Qualifiers during which the U.S. will play three matches in seven days.

Before gates into the stadium even open, fan activities and live music will happen outside on the plaza starting at 3 p.m.

This match will almost act as an audition for FIFA as Music City continues to compete with 17 other cities to become a World Cup host city in 2026.

Brian McBride, the general manager of the U.S. Men's National Team, was in town recently to give us a taste of what the game will be like.

“It's a completely different atmosphere. Anytime I talk to a fan that is just starting becoming a soccer fan that's been a sports fan, the atmosphere inside a soccer stadium, especially in world cup qualifying is really enjoyable," McBride said. "It's crazy at times we hope to have as many fans out there whether you're new or your a fan that's been a part of soccer for a while.”

It’s all about how much energy fans can bring to Sunday's game that will really impress FIFA officials.

Becoming a host city for the 2026 World Cup means a first of its kind opportunity and a huge economic boost.

City leaders say hosting the 2019 NFL Draft proves that Nashville is ready to be on the world's stage.

Nashville is considered one of 17 finalists, but the competition is fierce.

Nashville is one of the smallest of the cities vying for just 10 spots.