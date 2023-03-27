What we know about The Covenant School shooter in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three children and three adults are dead in Nashville after a shooting at The Covenant School.

Metro Nashville Police Department has identified the shooter as a 28-year-old Nashville white woman. Her name hasn't been released. MNPD Chief John Drake said she was a former student at the school. Police are investigating her at this time.

During the shooting, she had an assault-style rifle and a pistol.

While the majority of mass shootings in the United States are at the hands of men, police have identified the shooter as a female teen, but have not provided her identification or age.

According to data kept by Statista Research Department, only three women have been responsible for a mass shooting in the country since 1982.

