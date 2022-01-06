What WeGo routes will operate during this week's winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to the winter weather, WeGo Public Transit will continue operating limited service until the last bus departures from WeGo Central both Thursday night and Friday.

Staff will assess road conditions for opportunities to add additional service throughout the day.

The bus routes currently in operation until 7:15 p.m. today are:

4 Shelby (to Shelby & 19 th ) 17 12 th Avenue South

) 17 12 Avenue South 6 Lebanon Pike 18 Airport

8 8 th Avenue South 19 Herman

Avenue South 19 Herman 14 Whites Creek

The bus routes currently in operation until 8:15 p.m. today are:

3 West End/White Bridge 50 Charlotte Pike (to White Bridge)

7 Hillsboro Pike 52 Nolensville Pike

22 Bordeaux 55 Murfreesboro Pike

23 Dickerson Pike 56 Gallatin Pike

As a reminder, the bus routes scheduled to begin service tomorrow at 7:15 a.m. on snow detours (where applicable) are:

3 West End/White Bridge 22 Bordeaux

4 Shelby (to Shelby & 19 th ) 23 Dickerson Pike

) 23 Dickerson Pike 6 Lebanon Pike 50 Charlotte Pike (to White Bridge only)

7 Hillsboro Pike 52 Nolensville Pike

8 8 th Avenue South 55 Murfreesboro Pike

Avenue South 55 Murfreesboro Pike 14 Whites Creek 56 Gallatin Pike

17 12 th Avenue South 76 Madison (to Neely’s Bend and Larkin Springs)

Avenue South 76 Madison (to Neely’s Bend and Larkin Springs) 18 Airport 93 Star West End Shuttle

19 Herman

The WeGo Star will operate two trips on Friday. The Star will depart Lebanon at 5:40 a.m. and 6:35 a.m. and travel to Nashville. The train will depart Nashville at 4:20 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.; both trips will travel to Lebanon. Connecting bus service on the 93 Star West End Shuttle will operate as scheduled in conjunction with these trips, but customers should anticipate delays due to weather.

Regional bus service, including the 84 Murfreesboro and 86 Smyrna/La Vergne, is canceled on Friday.

WeGo Access (paratransit) service will operate in a limited capacity, providing service for medical and work trips only on Friday. Paratransit customers are advised to prepare for possible delays as drivers will be proceeding with caution through neighborhoods. Access staff will begin notifying customers tonight if their previously scheduled trips are affected by this change in service level. Access on Demand service will not be available.

Safety is our number one priority, so there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously. WeGo asks that riders allow for additional travel time.

Customers should watch for media alerts on local television stations, follow WeGo Public Transit on social media (@WeGoTransit), and visit WeGoTransit’s weather alerts page for continuous updates. Customers can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App, or all WeGo Customer Care at 615-862-5950 for detailed information and service updates.