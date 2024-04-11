What would it take for the Sebastian Rogers case to become criminal?

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No one is cleared and the focus remains on the possibility of foul play. The mystery of Sebastian Rogers remains -- this as the autistic teen is still missing after 46 days.

The search continues, but many wonder what would take to officially open a criminal investigation and perhaps even seek indictments.

Authorities say they won't rule out foul play, but have not said there is a criminal investigation yet in the Sebastian Rogers case.

Sebastian disappeared from his Hendersonville home more than six weeks ago.

I wanted to know how authorities were still looking for a Hendersonville teen They showed me.

Since then, professionals and volunteers searching for the 15-year-old have found nothing.

So how does a teen with autism walking from a home barefoot in the middle of the night with a flashlight and just disappear?

Experts say children rarely simply vanish completely on their own.

Could others be involved in Sebastian's case?

"We have not cleared anyone, but we have no evidence of foul play," said Eric Craddock, Sumner County Sheriff's Chief Deputy.

Though they certainly have theories. So, what would it take to call this now a criminal investigation?

District Attorney Ray Whitley says there needs to be something: Physical evidence: blood, Sebastian's clothing, a flashlight or security video or an eyewitness implicating someone.

At this point the simple fact is there is nothing.

But that's not to say that can't change and General Whitley says he stays in contact with authorities ready to prosecute if it does.

Sumner County EMA Director Weidner says his crews are on call ready to go when investigators with new leads on potential evidence.

"Any time the sheriff or TBI says we need to deploy we go, we are ready to go," Weidner said.

A sophisticated mapping system shows all the ground they've covered.

Sadly, to date no confirmed sightings and no indication what-so-ever of what happened to Sebastian.

Authorities still assume Sebastian is alive and hope he is found safe. If that's not the case, then his body must be found.

Without it or any other physical evidence we may never learn what happened to the teen.

Anyone with tips on the Sebastian Rogers case is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.