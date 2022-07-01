What you need to know for Fourth of July traffic in Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the Fourth of July upon Nashville this weekend, roads all over the city will close for the Let Freedom Sing! event.

Events Sunday and Monday are free, including musical performances, fireworks and access to the Amazon Family Fun Zone.

The fireworks will start at 9:29 p.m. on July 4 and run for half an hour.

Fourth of July parking options will cost, usually from $15-$20 at the Metro Courthouse, Music City Center, downtown public library and Fifth and Broadway parking garages. Nissan Stadium also has parking options for $15.

Here's where you need to expect traffic closures.

NASHVILLE ROAD CLOSURES FOR LET FREEDOM SING

10 Aly from 4th Avenue North to Broadway — closed Sunday until Tuesday

11 Aly from Commerce Street to Broadway — closed Sunday until Tuesday

11th Avenue S from Edgehill Avenue to Olympic Street — closed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday

13 Ally from 1st Avenue S until 2nd Avenue South — closed until July 7

16 Ally from 4th Avenue N to Broadway — closed Sunday until Tuesday

1st Avenue N from Church Street to Union — closed Monday to Tuesday

1st Avenue S from Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Boulevard — closed Monday to Tuesday

1st Avenue S from Church Street to Demonbreun Street — closed until July 7

2nd Avenue N from Commerce Street to Church — closed Monday to Tuesday

2nd Avenue N from Church Street from Union Street — closed from Monday to Tuesday

2nd Avenue S from Demonbreun Street to Commerce Street — closed Sunday to Tuesday

3 Aly 1st Avenue N to 3rd Avenue N — closed Monday to Tuesday

3rd Avenue S from Commerce Street to Demonbreun — closed Monday to Tuesday

4th Avenue N from Commerce Street to Broadway — Sunday to Tuesday

4th Avenue S from Commerce Street to Demonbreun Street — closed Monday to Tuesday

55 Aly from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way — closed Monday to Tuesday

68 Aly from Broadway to 4th Avenue S — closed Sunday to Tuesday

6th Avenue S from Broadway to Demonbreun Street — closed Monday to Tuesday

7th Avenue S from Commerce Street to McGavock Street — closed Monday at 3 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Bank Street from 1st Avenue N to 2nd Avenue N — closed Monday to Tuesday

Broadway from 6th Avenue S to 8th Avenue S — closed Monday to Tuesday

Broadway from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue S — closed Monday to Tuesday

Broadway from 2nd Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way — Sunday to Tuesday

Broadway from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue — closed until July 7

Buddy Killen Circle from Music Square East to Demonbreun Street — closed Monday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Carden to West Side Avenue to Whitland Avenue — closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Church Street to 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue — closed from Monday to Tuesday

Church Street from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue — closed Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Commerce Street from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue — closed Monday to Tuesday

Demonbreun Street from 1st Avenue S to 2nd Ave S — closed Monday to Tuesday

Demonbreun Street from 2nd Avenue S to 3rd Avenue S — closed Monday to Tuesday

Edgehill Avenue from 8th Avenue S to 12th Avenue S — closed Monday

Gay Street from 1st Avenue N to 1st Avenue N — closed Monday to Tuesday

Korean Veterans Boulevard from 2nd Avenue S to S 2nd Street — closed Monday at 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Molloy Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Street — closed Monday to Tuesday

Music Square East from Edgehill Avenue to Buddy Killen Circle — Monday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m

Rep. John Lewis Way N from Broadway to Commerce Street — closed Monday to Tuesday

Rep. John Lewis Way S from Broadway to Hilton Valet — closed Monday to Tuesday

Rep. John Lewis Way S from Demonbreun Street to Hilton Valet — closed Sunday morning into Tuesday afternoon

Russell Street from Titans Way to S 1st Street — closed during the day until July 7

S 1st Street from Victory Avenue to S 2nd Street — closed from 11:59 p.m. to 2 p.m. until July 7

Symphony Place from 4th Avenue South to 3rd Avenue S — closed Monday to Tuesday

Titans Way from Victory Avenue to Russell Street — closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. until July 7

Union Street from Woodland Street Bridge to 3rd Avenue — closed Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Victory Avenue from S 1st Street to Titans Way — closed 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. until July 7

Victory Avenue from S 2nd Street to S 1st Street — closed 11:59 p.m. to 2 p.m. until July 6

Whitland Avenue from to Craighead Avenue to Cantrell Avenue — closed Monday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Woodland Street from S 6th Street to S 9th Street — closed 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Woodland Street from Union Street to S 1st Street — closed Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 11 p.m.

INTERSTATE TRAFFIC

TDOT is suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from Friday until Tuesday, July 5.

From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 4, no traffic will be allowed to enter I-24 between I-65 and I-40.

Metro officers, TDOT, and THP troopers will create a traffic diversion of I-24 between the northern junction with I-65 and the southern junction with I-24. See their posts and the map below.

Post 1: I-65S & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)

Post 2: -I65N & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)

Post 3: I-40W & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)

Post 4: I-40E & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)

Post 5: Spring Street access ramps to I-24E

Post 6: Woodland Street access ramp to I-24W

Post 7: Interstate Drive access ramp to I-24E

Post 8: Shelby Street @ I-24W on ramps