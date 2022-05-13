What you need to know if you're going to Steeplechase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another year of Steeplechase is happening for horse racing fans and connoisseurs of fashionable hats and tailgating.

Here's what you need to know before you go to Percy Warner Park for the event.

TICKETS

Want to go Steeplechase? There's still time to purchase tickets.

Individual tickets start at $50.

An individual ticket means access to all tailgating, Iroquois Shoppes and family areas. It will also mean access to food truck service.

PARKING

Lot M parking passes are still up for sale at $50 at Percy Warner Park. Premium spaces are all sold out.

DIRECTIONS

For those coming on Interstate 40 via the airport for Gates 1, 2 or 6

Leaving the airport, merge onto I-40 west toward Nashville/Memphis.

Stay in the middle or left lane.

Take Exit 213-A (off to the left) and merge onto I-440 West. Follow signs for “Memphis/Chattanooga.”

After ¾ mile, take exit 53 (off to the right) onto I-440 West towards “Memphis.”

From I-440, take exit number 5 onto I-65 South to exit 74-B “Old Hickory Boulevard West/Brentwood.”

74-B/West goes directly onto Old Hickory Blvd. Continue along Old Hickory Blvd. 6.5 miles. After crossing Hillsboro Rd., you will be near the gates to the grounds.

For the Gate 1 and 2 continue Old Hickory Blvd.

For Gate 6, after crossing Hillsboro Rd., turn right off Old Hickory Blvd. onto Chickering. Turn left off Chickering into Warner Parks and follow signage.

For those coming on Interstate 40 via the airport for Gates 4, 5 or 7



Leaving the airport, merge onto I-40 W toward Nashville/I-65/I-24.

Follow signs for I-40 West toward Memphis.

Follow I-40W for approximately 15 miles; take the Hwy-251/Old Hickory Blvd. Exit, Exit 119.

Turn left onto Hwy-100.

For Gate 4 and 5, turn right onto Old Hickory Blvd. /Hwy-254.

For Gate 7, proceed on Hwy-100, gate will be on the right.

Driving directions from Interstate 40 for Gates 1, 2 or 6



These gates must be approached via I-65 to Old Hickory Blvd.

From I-65 take exit74-B “Old Hickory Blvd./Brentwood.”

Exit 74-B goes directly onto Old Hickory Blvd. continue along Old Hickory Blvd. 6.5 miles, crossing Hillsboro Rd. and you will see on the right the gate to the grounds.

For Gate 6, turn right off Old Hickory Blvd. onto Chickering. Turn left off Chickering into Warner Parks and follow signage. • For Gate 8, at Old Hickory Blvd. and Hillsboro Rd., turn LEFT onto Hillsboro Rd. Proceed down Hillsboro Rd. to Sneed Rd., off Sneed Rd., turn onto Vaughn Rd.

Driving directions from Interstate 40 for Gates 3, 4, 5 or 7

These gates must be approached via I-40 to Old Hickory Blvd.

From I-40 take Hwy-251/Old Hickory Blvd., exit 199.

Turn left onto Old Hickory Blvd./Hwy-251. Continue to follow Old Hickory Blvd. until it dead-ends into Hwy-100.

Turn left on Hwy-100.

For Gate 5 and 6, turn right onto Old Hickory Blvd./Hwy-254.

For Gate 7, proceed on Hwy-100. The gate will be on the right

HOW TO GET AROUND

Iroquoise Steeplechase

CONTESTS

Those who want to show off their best hats and win a prize must visit the Gus Mayer and Christine A. Moore booth by 2:30 p.m. The winner wins a custom hat from Moore and will find out the following Monday.

Additionally, Your Williamson is hosting the 5th Annual Iroquois Steeplechase tailgating contest.

All that's required is posting a photo of the setup with the hashtag #TailgateContest.

FULL SCHEDULE

8 a.m. — RV tailgating opens

8:30 a.m. — Inside the track tailgating opens

9 a.m. — Stirrup Club tailgating and Family Area tailgating opens

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Bubbly Bar open

10:30 a.m. — RV and inside the track tailgating must be in place

11 a.m. — Stirrup Club and Family Tailgating vehicles must be in place with Turf Club, Hunt Club and Paddock Club open

12 p.m. — Opening ceremonies

1 p.m. — First race begins

1:40 p.m. — Race two begins

1:55 p.m. — Stick Horse Race

2:20 p.m. — Race three begins

3 p.m. — Race four beings

3:40 p.m. — Race five begins

3:55 p.m. — Parade of Hounds

4:20 p.m. — Race six begins

5:30 p.m. — Tents close 15 minutes after the final race begins

