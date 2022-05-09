Whataburger awards $1,000 grant to MNPS Stanford Montessori Elementary School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6, Whataburger awarded a $1,000 grant to Mr. Toby Resha, a teacher at MNPS's Stanford Montessori Elementary School, to support educational resources.

Resha received the grant on Friday, called the WhataTeacher award.

Thirty $1,000 grants were gifted to the schools of outstanding teachers across 14 states.

The grants are part of Whataburger's Feeding Student Success community program, which focuses on the intersection of food insecurity and education.