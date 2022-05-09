Watch
News

Actions

Whataburger awards $1,000 grant to MNPS Stanford Montessori Elementary School

Whataburger presents grant to Mr. Toby Resha at MNPS elementary school
Whataburger
Whataburger presents grant to Mr. Toby Resha at MNPS elementary school
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:33:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6, Whataburger awarded a $1,000 grant to Mr. Toby Resha, a teacher at MNPS's Stanford Montessori Elementary School, to support educational resources.

WhataTeacher grant, 2022 MNPS

Resha received the grant on Friday, called the WhataTeacher award.

WhataTeacher winner with mascot and check

Thirty $1,000 grants were gifted to the schools of outstanding teachers across 14 states.

The grants are part of Whataburger's Feeding Student Success community program, which focuses on the intersection of food insecurity and education.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap