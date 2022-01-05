Watch
Whataburger officially returns to Tennessee with opening of Hermitage location

Tennessee's newest Whataburger location is now officially open after a decades-long absence from the Volunteer State.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 14:05:14-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whataburger has officially made its return to Tennessee after a decades-long absence from the state.

The beloved Texas burger restaurant is set to open eight locations in Middle Tennessee over the next year. The first location opened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Hermitage.

Hundreds of people waited in long lines for hours during the grand opening.

The first customers in line waited 19 hours for the restaurant to open for the very first time. Married couple Brittany and Jason Smith arrived just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to wait in line and celebrate their nine-year wedding anniversary.

Whataburger's newest location is at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd. In response to the anticipated heavy traffic, city leaders implemented a special traffic plan to ease congestion.

Entry to the restaurant will only be allowed from Old Hickory Boulevard in the north and southbound lanes, and exit will only be allowed southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard. There will be no access from Juarez Drive.

Police and security are out to help direct traffic.

To mark the occasion, Whataburger unveiled a limited-time spicy ketchup called "Batch No. 2" that's said to have even more heat than the restaurant's spicy ketchup.

Seven more locations are slated to open by the end of the year in Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Madison, Smyrna and Mt. Juliet.

