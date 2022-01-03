Whataburger opens first Nashville location this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first of eight Whataburger restaurants planned for Nashville this year will open Wednesday.

The location — at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd in Hermitage — will open at 11 a.m.

“We’re excited to bring our big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Nashville,” said Whataburger director of operations Jon Barideaux. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”

Barideaux, who recently moved to the Nashville area from Texas, will lead Whataburger’s expansion in the region.

As part of its community presence, Whataburger is announcing sponsorship agreements with the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sounds. Celebration events with the teams will be held at its Old Hickory Blvd location in the coming months. Whataburger also will have stadium signage and branding and community outreach programs as part of the agreements.

“As a great brand with big growth plans in both Nashville and Memphis, Whataburger is a natural sponsor for the Tennessee Titans,” said Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Gil Beverly. “We look forward to seeing their presence in the state grow over the next few years and hope we see a few Titans fans at their first store opening on Jan. 5.”

The eight Whataburgers targeted for opening in the Nashville area this year are:

5055 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, 37076 – Jan. 5

1123 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, 37066 – early 2022

1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 37129 – mid 2022

450 TN-109, Lebanon, 37090 – mid 2022

630 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, 37087 – fall 2022

1715 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, 37115 – fall 2022

360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna, 37167 – fall 2022

11190 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, 37122 – fall 2022

Whataburger employs more than 175 at the Hermitage location.

The brand is looking to hire more than 1,300 by the end of the year to deliver the Whataburger experience to its guests as it grows.

