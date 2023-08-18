'Whatever you do, make a difference.' Security guard finds a sunset solution for Cincy guests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scott Morales serves the people.

He's now in private security with Associated Protective Service, Inc but for three decades prior, he protected cities as a law enforcement officer. It's why he can detect when something is amiss — like when a mother-daughter duo's tradition was dashed in Music City.

Kristy Budd and her daughter have been traveling to Nashville from Cincinnati in May for nearly a decade for a joint Mother's Day/birthday celebration, filled with fancy hotels and fun memories.

"On special days we make it a point to watch the sunset wherever we are," Kristy tells me. "We were in our room that night and [my daughter] said it would be really fun to go and watch the sunset at the pool."

That's on the 27th floor of the Westin at the swanky L-27 rooftop lounge -- high above Nashville's bustling downtown. "Have you seen their rooftop pool? It's amazing! It's so cool! She loves to swim to the bottom and see the city."

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that's perfectly fine but after that, rules state guests must be over 21 years-old. Since Kristy's daughter is just 10, They were politely told they couldn't enter.

That's where Scott Morales comes in.

"He walked right over and said, 'I've got this ... I'll take care of you guys.'" Kristy said.

Morales led the pair to a conference room next door. Certainly not as swanky as the L-27, but the view — it's just as stunning.

"He should've just told us to go back to our room and you know stay away because we weren't allowed up there... but he just in that moment saw her face and said 'we're gonna make a difference tonight,'" Kelly said.

The Budd girls got their sunset... from the top of the Westin.

"When I was going out, they were just standing side by side and just watching the sun... and it was just really, really a cool thing," Morales told me. "I think it was really special for them just to have that time together."

With his decades of service, helping people is in his DNA. No matter the case or circumstance, Officer Morales — although retired — hasn't forgotten what it means to be a hero... now a 'Hitmaker.'

"After being a police officer for 32 years, and security for another 10, I've always had the motto... whatever you do... make a difference."

If you've run into someone here in Nashville going above and beyond,nominate them to be a Hitmaker on the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp website.