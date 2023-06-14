What's going on in Nashville for Juneteenth? Here's a list of events.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The nation's youngest federal holiday is on the horizon, and Middle Tennessee is ready to celebrate in a variety of ways.

On June 19, 1865, around 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced the freedom of more than 250,000 enslaved black people. This day became known as Juneteenth. In 2022, President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a national holiday.

If you aren't sure where to go or how to honor Juneteenth, here are some ways the community is celebrating.

Juneteenth615 Restaurant Week

From June 10 to 18, it is Nashville Black Restaurant Week. This event is a celebration of the diversity of Black-owned restaurants in Nashville, and there are several participating restaurants.

Marvel Studio's Black Panther with the Nashville Symphony

Want movies and live music together? June 15 to June 18, the Nashville Symphony is performing live alongside the major motion picture, Black Panther.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are evening performances at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. showing on Sunday afternoon. Tickets are still available.

Amanda Seeales: Smart, Funny, and Black Comedy Show

If you want to have a good laugh on June 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., comedian Amanda Seales is offering two free shows at the National Museum of African American Music. Her show is a comedy variety game show called Smart Funny & Black Live.

Nashville African American wind symphony's Annual Juneteenth Performance

The theme is "A Celebration of Freedom!" and the performance is June 19 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available.

Juneteenth Freedom Ride

If you enjoy early mornings and bike rides, check out this freedom day ride in honor of Juneteenth.

On June 17, there is a Freedom Day bike ride hosted by Bike for Equality, Black Girls do Bike, Oasis Bike Works, Walk Bike Nashville, Music City Dope Peddlers and Nashville Black Wellness Collective.

Bike riders are meeting at Frankie Pierce Park at 6:45 a.m., and the bike ride starts at 7:30 a.m. There is a 25-mile self-guided marked route or a 10-mile ride for families and bigger groups.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Dance/Walk/Run

Woud you rather run than bike? If so, on June 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. USATF, The Tennessee Track Club and Edward Jones are hosting the first annual Juneteenth run in Nashville.

The run is taking place at Shelby Bottoms Greenway, and the event cost is $55. All the proceeds will go to helping three Nashville nonprofits focus on literacy and wellness.

Music City Freedom Festival

If you want to sit back and relax while celebrating black history, bring the family to the Music City Freedom Festival on June 17 and 18. It is happening at Hadley Park from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and admission is free. There will be local business vendors, musicians, food trucks and fun inflatables. Lawn chairs are encouraged.

Clarksville Juneteenth Festival and Parade

Come see some fun floats in Clarksville with their Juneteenth parade. The theme is "We are One," and it's taking place June 17. The parade features vendors, food trucks and a kids zone. There is also a bar for those who are 21 and older, and a VIP area with seating and priority service. You can reserve a spot for free.

Black on Buchanan Block Party

Black on Buchanan is a Juneteenth block party happening on Buchanan street in North Nashville. It is Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Equity Alliance hosts the event featuring is live music, food vendors, a kids corner, and vendors set up by the Nashville Black Market.

Community Day Juneteenth Celebration

The National Museum of African American Music is hosting a Juneteenth and Community Day celebration on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will be offered free admission to the museum, along with special access to unique workshops. The event is open to the public.

Juneteenth615

Looking for some fireworks before the 4 of July? At Fort Negley Park from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Juneteenth615 is hosting an event with a variety of food trucks, a proclamation ceremony at the park including the community, performance art and history and an evening fireworks show.