What's going on with the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been eight months since the new Titans stadium broke ground and a lot of progress has been made. A construction live camera can be found here.

According to team officials, foundations are being laid on the south and north sides of the stadium.

The event level is almost completely poured and now crews will begin building up with 200-level concourse pours. The seating bowl outline is also forming day by day. Construction for that will go into next year with parts arriving from Atlanta in February.

To get to this point, crews had to excavate a lot. 400,000 cubic yards of dirt came out from the east side parking lots. To make the footprint, nearly 800 piers were drilled into the ground to support the super structure.

Plumbing and electrical infrastructure are also being worked on underground, which will power the whole building.

On top of that crews are implementing a cistern system that will collect rainwater from the roof of the building and reuse it for irrigation, flushing plumbing fixtures and refilling HVAC systems.