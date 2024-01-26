What's next for the neighborhood? 12 South dining is expanding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not too long ago we told you that a long-time favorite Nashville restaurant, Josephine would be closing its doors in the 12 South area.

That got me wondering: What's next for that neighborhood?

After doing some digging online, I found at least two restaurants slated to open this year in 12 South, including The Henry.

That restaurant is from the same hospitality group behind popular spots like The 12 Thirty Club and Pushing Daises.

Also planned: Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant Mesero will open a location for the first time outside of Texas and Oklahoma.

I'm always excited to try out a new place. I'll let you know when they open.