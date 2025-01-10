When will my road get cleared in Nashville? There's a map for that.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Department of Transportation has routes it will clear in order of importance.
This year, you cannot call NDOT to have your particular road plowed.
Crews will work 12-hour shifts throughout the event until routes are clear.
With the snow here, you can report a non-emergency issue affecting a Metro Nashville street online at hubNashville.
You can open the map Nashville has made by tapping here.
When you look at the map, primary routes are in red, secondary routes are light blue and post-secondary routes are in light purple.
