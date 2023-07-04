Where are all the 4th of July Events? Look no further.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for a night out in celebration for the fourth of July, here are some places you can go.

Franklin on the Fourth

This event is happening practically all day! Starting at 10 a.m. at the Franklin Square on Main Street, there will be music, food, craft vendors and more. Here's what this event holds:

10:30 a.m. patriotic pet parade

5 p.m. Children's Patriotic Parade

6 p.m. Music, family games and food trucks begin at The Park at Harlinsdale

9 p.m. fireworks — bring a lawn chair and blankets!

Gallatin 4th of July

This event starts at 4 p.m. and features a foam party, food trucks and a fireworks show. It is free to everyone.

Pegram Independence Day Celebration

Another all-day event, this time with a pancake breakfast! Starting at 7 a.m. at United Methodist Church. This is followed up with a 10 a.m. parade at Pegram Park, and bounce houses, ridges, a photo booth, face painting and more for the rest of the afternoon. Top it off with a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show, free to atend.

Brentwood Red White and Boom, Cookeville

This event kicks off at 4 pm. and gates open at 3:30. It is at the Putnam County Fairgrounds. The fireworks show starts at 9:05 p.m., and the bets places for viewing them are on Jefferson Ave. and Interstate Drive.

Mt. Juliet 4th of July

Want to hear some live music, enjoy some inflatables and eat some good food truck grub? The Mt. Juliet 4th of July at 44 p.m. at Circle P Ranch, 563 E. Main Street is for you! These fireworks start at 9 p.m., but if you can't make it to the festivities, the fireworks can be seen from pretty much anywhere in the city so be on the lookout for them.