Where are guns being stolen in Nashville? New dashboard shows the spots

New dashboard allows residents to see which neighborhoods and districts are most affected by firearm thefts, as police urge better gun security
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville residents can now track where guns are being stolen across the city with a new interactive map released by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The online dashboard categorizes stolen firearm incidents by location type, showing guns taken from buildings, vehicles, and directly from victims.

"Gun theft poses a real public safety threat by putting firearms in the hands of those intent on committing violent crime," Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said.

The tool allows residents to view which neighborhoods, council districts, and zip codes are most affected by gun theft.

Chief Drake encourages Nashville residents to use the information both to understand where thefts are occurring and as a reminder to secure their firearms and belongings.

The interactive dashboard is available on the Nashville government website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

