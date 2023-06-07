Where are guns stolen the most from cars in Nashville? We have the answer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a consistent message from the Metro Nashville Police Department: keep firearms secure in cars. But it's one that's hard to implement as thousands of guns were stolen out of vehicles in the city in 2022.

Last year, MNPD tracked 1,970 firearms stolen in general. The most frequent method of stealing those firearms was clear: 1,327 were stolen out of vehicles. It's not clear from the data itself what type of firearms were stolen or how many of the vehicles were left unlocked.

"Our police department is doing its part," Chief John Drake recently said in a recorded message. "Gun owners, family members, church congregations and others all have a role in securing weapons so that they won't be stolen."

The highest area by far of guns stolen from vehicles comes from the Gulch and Edgehill zip code: 37203. Metro Police was not able to allow NewsChannel 5 to interview anyone from the precinct who patrols the area about the issue. However, MNPD said that the Midtown Hills Precinct, which patrols that area, said that those in the area were proactively messaging about parking smartly. They also attributed short-term rental properties as a part of the problem.

The zip codes that followed were 37214, Donelson, and 37208, Germantown.

Hover over the dots to see your zip code and how many guns were stolen from vehicles.

So far this year, MNPD has tracked 532 guns that have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville. Of that figure, 27 were taken from cars just last week. Most recently, a stolen gun from a vehicle was used to shoot MNPD officer Donovan Coble near Donelson Pike. Coble was called to the area to investigate the suspect Delama Casimir for breaking into cars. Coble tried to stop Casimir, who ran away from the detective. Coble became wounded in the process of trying to catch Casimir.

Later that afternoon, Casimir died from his injuries sustained in a shooting at SWAT officers who found him hiding in a pile. Police said Casimir stole the gun out of the center console of the SUV parked at the airport area for travelers. The owner of the SUV reported the gun stolen when he returned to Nashville.

It's not illegal in Tennessee to keep firearms in cars, particularly after the "guns in trunks" lobby that transitioned into state law in 2014.

But this year, one lawmaker has tried to address the problem in the legislature: Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville. He created a bill that would require gun owners to lock their firearms out of sight, and if they didn't, they could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor. The "punishment" would result in a court-ordered firearms safety course.

"I've been fighting like hell all year long to get it done, so I'm not giving up now," the lawmaker said before the session ended.

The session ended with the bill ultimately left off notice in the legislature, leaving another year of no regulation of guns left vehicles. Lawmakers were originally told all gun legislation would have to wait until 2024 in light of The Covenant School shooting.

With a special session on the horizon in August to deal with public safety and the Second Amendment, it's not clear what bills will come up. The governor is waiting until closer until August to make his official declaration.