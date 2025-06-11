Watch Now
Where protests are lining up in Tennessee ahead of Trump's military parade

Trump
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room at the White House.
Trump
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several protests are shaping up in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky on Saturday, the same day as President Donald's Trump birthday and his military parade.

The No Kings movement is in several locations across the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far," the No Kings website said. "No thrones. No crowns. No kings."

Over 6,000 soldiers, 150 army vehicles, including tanks, as well as 50 military aircraft, are expected, according to Scripps News.

The parade will be the first time since the early 1990s that a military style parade like this will take place in Washington. President George H.W. Bush hosted one at the conclusion of the Gulf War.

Tennessee

  • Nashville: Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Murfreesboro: The Avenue public sidewalk between Chili's and Mimi's from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Tullahoma: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Pulaski: Trail of Tears Interpretive Center at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Winchester: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Cookeville: Courthouse square from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Gallatin: Sumner County Courthouse from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Clarksville: McGregor Park from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Kentucky

  • Franklin: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Bowling Green: downtown Bowling Green from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Elkton: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Hopkinsville: Justice Center from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

