Where to celebrate Veterans Day across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, November 11, organizations across Nashville and the Middle Tennessee area will be honoring those who served their country.

In honor of Veterans Day, we've gathered a list of events happening throughout the area on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, November 10:

2022 National Veterans Day Concert

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Grand Ole Opry House

The concert will feature Medical Musical Group (MMG) Chorale and Symphony Orchestra dedicated to American’s veterans. It's hosted by Natalie Stovall and Storme Warren and will feature the likes of Jessie James Decker, Deana Martin, Victor Wahby. Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, November 11:

Nashville Veterans Day Parade

Time: 10 a.m.

Honor veterans by participating in the Nashville Veterans Day Parade! You can walk down Broadway from 14th Ave to 3rd Ave starting at 10 a.m.

Free Music City Truck March

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Location: Nissan Stadium

Operation Stand Down TN in partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation will be hosting a free ruck march in honor of fallen service members. It's open to all active-duty military, veterans, Gold Star families and civilians.

There will also be a free after party scheduled immediately after the Nashville Veterans day parade with live music, food trucks and veteran resources for the public.

Veterans Day Ceremony

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN, 37086.

A ceremony will be held in La Vergne honoring those who have served. Commemorative flags will

be available for purchase for $10.

Franklin Veterans Day Parade

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Downtown Franklin

The city of Franklin will remember and honor veterans as they march down Main Street from Five Points to Second Avenue. Prior to the parade, a reception will be held at the Williamson County Archives from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for local veterans and their families.

Field of Honor

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, November 12.

Location: Andrew Jackson Hermitage, 421 Highland Drive, Hermitage

View the 1,000 American flags on display as a show of respect for those who have served. The display concludes on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a closing ceremony.

Wilson County Veterans Day Parade and Program

Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Parade starts at Lebanon Library and ends at the Wilson County Veterans Museum and Plaza