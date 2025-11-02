Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Where to find food assistance across Upper East Tennessee

Upper East Tennessee Food & Assistance Directory (2025)

Compiled for the Bethel District Missionary & Educational Association

CountyOrganizationAddressPhoneHours / Details
HamblenMorristown-Hamblen Central Services2450 S Cumberland St, Morristown, TN 37813(423) 586-9431Mon–Fri 8:30–4:30
HamblenThe Avenue Dream Center6037 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Talbott, TN 37877(423) 621-6255Tue 10–2 & 5–7
HamblenBethel Baptist Drive-Thru Pantry1800 Cherokee Dr, Morristown, TN 37814(423) 586-8751Monthly (check schedule)
JeffersonAppalachian Ministries of the Smokies (AMOS)511 Municipal Dr, Jefferson City, TN 37760(865) 475-5611Mon–Thu 9–3
JeffersonDouglas-Cherokee Economic Authority534 E Main St, Dandridge, TN 37725(865) 397-1647Mon–Fri 8–4
JeffersonFaith Baptist Church Food Pantry118 Colossians Ct, Jefferson City, TN 37760(865) 475-76081st and 3rd Sat 9–11
GreeneGreene County Food Bank301 North Main St, Greeneville, TN 37745(423) 639-4663Wed 10–1
GreeneTabernacle Presbyterian Church905 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745(423) 639-2344Wed 10–1
GreeneGreeneville-Greene County Community Ministries212 Old Asheville Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37743(423) 638-1667Mon–Fri 9–4
CarterAssistance & Resource Ministries (ARM)714 W C St, Elizabethton, TN 37643(423) 542-0929Mon–Thu 9–3
CarterElizabethton Food Bank111 High St, Elizabethton, TN 37643(423) 543-2228Tue–Fri 10–12
CarterTLC Community Center145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd, Elizabethton, TN 37643(423) 895-8601Mon–Thu 10–3
SullivanSecond Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee1020 Jericho Dr, Kingsport, TN 37663(423) 279-0430Mon–Fri 8–4
SullivanHope Helps TN4540 W Stone Dr Ste I, Kingsport, TN 37660(423) 246-7695Wed–Sat 10–4
SullivanSt. Paul’s Episcopal Church Pantry161 E Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660(423) 245-6401Tue & Thu 9–12
SullivanHigher Ground Baptist Church Care House1625 Lynn Garden Dr, Kingsport, TN 37665(423) 247-6187Thu 10–4
SullivanColonial Heights Baptist Church Pantry108 Colonial Heights Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663(423) 239-5123Tue/Thu 9–12
WashingtonGood Samaritan Ministries100 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601(423) 929-0288Mon–Fri 9–4
WashingtonMelting Pot Ministries603 Bert St, Johnson City, TN 37601(423) 928-2445Daily meal programs
WashingtonHaven of Mercy Rescue Mission123 W Millard St, Johnson City, TN 37604(423) 929-0616Daily 9–5
GreeneUnited Way of Greene County Helpline115 Academy St, Greeneville, TN 37743(423) 639-9361By phone (referrals)
UnicoiLove Chapel Christian Church Food Pantry1225 Love Station Rd, Erwin, TN 37650(423) 743-3881Monthly distribution
HawkinsOf One Accord Ministry306 E Main St, Rogersville, TN 37857(423) 921-8044Mon–Fri 9–3
HawkinsThe Shepherd’s Center251 E Main Blvd, Church Hill, TN 37642(423) 357-7232Tue & Thu 10–2
CockeDouglas Cherokee Economic Authority433 Prospect Ave, Newport, TN 37821(423) 623-3064Mon–Fri 8–4
CockeFirst Baptist Church Food261 E Broadway, Newport, TN 37821(423) 623-8691Wed 9–12
GraingerRutledge Baptist Food Pantry100 Church St, Rutledge, TN 37861(865) 828-41262nd & 4th Sat 9–11
GraingerBlaine United Methodist Pantry361 Rutledge Pike, Blaine, TN 37709(865) 933-7312Mon–Wed 9–1
HancockSneedville Baptist Association1524 Main St, Sneedville, TN 37869(423) 733-2257Mon–Thu 9–3
RegionalSecond Harvest Mobile PantriesVarious Counties (call for schedule)(423) 279-0430Check monthly calendar

Know a local food pantry or assistance program we should add? Email us your county’s info and help us expand this resource list. You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

