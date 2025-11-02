Where to find food assistance across Upper East Tennessee

Blind woman entertains assisted living neighbors, plays seven instruments

“I’ve never met anyone like Tennie.”

That’s how one neighbor at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro describes Tennie Fitzpatrick, who has mastered as many as seven different musical instruments. Each day, Tennie shares those talents with residents, workers and visitors. It’s an ability Tennie herself believes is “a gift from God.” That’s because Tennie is blind, and overcame a difficult, abusive childhood. Forrest Sanders shares this truly inspirational story.

- Rhori Johnston