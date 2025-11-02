Where to find food assistance across Upper East Tennessee

Upper East Tennessee Food & Assistance Directory (2025)
Compiled for the Bethel District Missionary & Educational Association
|County
|Organization
|Address
|Phone
|Hours / Details
|Hamblen
|Morristown-Hamblen Central Services
|2450 S Cumberland St, Morristown, TN 37813
|(423) 586-9431
|Mon–Fri 8:30–4:30
|Hamblen
|The Avenue Dream Center
|6037 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Talbott, TN 37877
|(423) 621-6255
|Tue 10–2 & 5–7
|Hamblen
|Bethel Baptist Drive-Thru Pantry
|1800 Cherokee Dr, Morristown, TN 37814
|(423) 586-8751
|Monthly (check schedule)
|Jefferson
|Appalachian Ministries of the Smokies (AMOS)
|511 Municipal Dr, Jefferson City, TN 37760
|(865) 475-5611
|Mon–Thu 9–3
|Jefferson
|Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority
|534 E Main St, Dandridge, TN 37725
|(865) 397-1647
|Mon–Fri 8–4
|Jefferson
|Faith Baptist Church Food Pantry
|118 Colossians Ct, Jefferson City, TN 37760
|(865) 475-7608
|1st and 3rd Sat 9–11
|Greene
|Greene County Food Bank
|301 North Main St, Greeneville, TN 37745
|(423) 639-4663
|Wed 10–1
|Greene
|Tabernacle Presbyterian Church
|905 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745
|(423) 639-2344
|Wed 10–1
|Greene
|Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries
|212 Old Asheville Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37743
|(423) 638-1667
|Mon–Fri 9–4
|Carter
|Assistance & Resource Ministries (ARM)
|714 W C St, Elizabethton, TN 37643
|(423) 542-0929
|Mon–Thu 9–3
|Carter
|Elizabethton Food Bank
|111 High St, Elizabethton, TN 37643
|(423) 543-2228
|Tue–Fri 10–12
|Carter
|TLC Community Center
|145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd, Elizabethton, TN 37643
|(423) 895-8601
|Mon–Thu 10–3
|Sullivan
|Second Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee
|1020 Jericho Dr, Kingsport, TN 37663
|(423) 279-0430
|Mon–Fri 8–4
|Sullivan
|Hope Helps TN
|4540 W Stone Dr Ste I, Kingsport, TN 37660
|(423) 246-7695
|Wed–Sat 10–4
|Sullivan
|St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Pantry
|161 E Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660
|(423) 245-6401
|Tue & Thu 9–12
|Sullivan
|Higher Ground Baptist Church Care House
|1625 Lynn Garden Dr, Kingsport, TN 37665
|(423) 247-6187
|Thu 10–4
|Sullivan
|Colonial Heights Baptist Church Pantry
|108 Colonial Heights Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663
|(423) 239-5123
|Tue/Thu 9–12
|Washington
|Good Samaritan Ministries
|100 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601
|(423) 929-0288
|Mon–Fri 9–4
|Washington
|Melting Pot Ministries
|603 Bert St, Johnson City, TN 37601
|(423) 928-2445
|Daily meal programs
|Washington
|Haven of Mercy Rescue Mission
|123 W Millard St, Johnson City, TN 37604
|(423) 929-0616
|Daily 9–5
|Greene
|United Way of Greene County Helpline
|115 Academy St, Greeneville, TN 37743
|(423) 639-9361
|By phone (referrals)
|Unicoi
|Love Chapel Christian Church Food Pantry
|1225 Love Station Rd, Erwin, TN 37650
|(423) 743-3881
|Monthly distribution
|Hawkins
|Of One Accord Ministry
|306 E Main St, Rogersville, TN 37857
|(423) 921-8044
|Mon–Fri 9–3
|Hawkins
|The Shepherd’s Center
|251 E Main Blvd, Church Hill, TN 37642
|(423) 357-7232
|Tue & Thu 10–2
|Cocke
|Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority
|433 Prospect Ave, Newport, TN 37821
|(423) 623-3064
|Mon–Fri 8–4
|Cocke
|First Baptist Church Food
|261 E Broadway, Newport, TN 37821
|(423) 623-8691
|Wed 9–12
|Grainger
|Rutledge Baptist Food Pantry
|100 Church St, Rutledge, TN 37861
|(865) 828-4126
|2nd & 4th Sat 9–11
|Grainger
|Blaine United Methodist Pantry
|361 Rutledge Pike, Blaine, TN 37709
|(865) 933-7312
|Mon–Wed 9–1
|Hancock
|Sneedville Baptist Association
|1524 Main St, Sneedville, TN 37869
|(423) 733-2257
|Mon–Thu 9–3
|Regional
|Second Harvest Mobile Pantries
|Various Counties (call for schedule)
|(423) 279-0430
|Check monthly calendar
Know a local food pantry or assistance program we should add? Email us your county’s info and help us expand this resource list. You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
