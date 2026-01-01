Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As 2026 begins and the holiday sparkle fades, many Nashville residents face the familiar question of when to take down their Christmas tree. Whatever your timing, there's a way your tree can keep giving back long after the lights go out.

For many families, decorating a Christmas tree is more than a chore — it's wrapped in love and memories.

"I mean, it's a great tradition," Nashville resident Clark Helman said.

But once the holidays fade, parting with your tree doesn't have to mean the end of its life. You can join thousands of Nashvillians giving theirs a second purpose through the city's free Christmas tree recycling program.

"We can trust that we know that we're at least doing the best we can to help recycle it," Helman said.

This year, you can leave your tree at one of 14 drop-off sites across Davidson County for free. However, all ornaments, lights and stands must be removed before drop-off.

"It's a great way to start off the new year right and end your holiday season with a recycling program that we have in the community," NDOT Spokesperson Brendan Scully.

The Christmas tree recycling program is a partnership between Nashville Department of Transportation and Public Works (NDOT) and Living Earth, a company that turns waste into something useful.

"After we collect the trees, they'll compost them into mulch that'll go back into the community," Scully said.

Scully says that mulch goes on to nourish school grounds and beautify neighborhoods across the city.

"It's great for them not to be in landfills and for them to be served another purpose after the holiday season," Scully said.

Artificial trees are not accepted in the recycling program. Consider donating artificial trees to thrift stores, churches or schools. If you need to dispose of an artificial tree, it can go to one of Nashville's convenience centers.

Just like when families first decorate their Christmas trees, giving it a second life could grow into a new holiday tradition.

"But it's always meant a lot to our family. It's a good tradition. We look forward to having it with our kids," Helman said.

Drop-off locations in Nashville:

Cane Ridge Park: 419 Battle Road, Antioch

Una Recreation Center: 136 Una Recreation Road, Nashville

Whitfield Park: 5150 Edmondson Pike, Nashville

Cedar Hill Park: 860 Old Hickory Blvd., Madison

Two Rivers Park: 3150 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Joelton Community Center: 3570 Old Clarksville Pike, Joelton

Sevier Park: 3021 Lealand Lane, Nashville

Richland Park: 4601 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Elmington Park: 3531 West End Ave., Nashville

Edwin Warner Park: 7311 TN-100, Nashville

Lakewood City Hall: 3401 Hadley Ave., Lakewood

Frederick Douglass Park: 210 N. Seventh St., Nashville

Both Living Earth locations at 1511 Elm Hill Pike and 6401 Centennial Blvd. in Nashville

Preston Taylor Ministries is teaming up with Justice Industries to recycle Christmas trees in Nashville as well. For a small fee, they will pick up your tree and deliver it to an area recycling drop-off location. This service helps both non-profit organizations continue their work in the city.

Other Middle Tennessee locations:

Clarksville: Residents can drop off live Christmas trees and wreaths at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill Road, from Friday, Dec. 26, through Monday, Jan. 5. Trees should be left in the designated, taped-off area of Heritage Park's soccer parking area. The trees will be chipped on-site for use as mulch for landscaping and trails. For more information, contact Building & Facilities Maintenance at (931) 553-2444.

Williamson County: Residents can drop off trees at:



Crockett Park in Brentwood until 10 p.m. through Jan. 16

Granny White Park in Brentwood until 10 p.m. through Jan. 16

River Park in Brentwood until dusk through Jan. 16

Jim Warren Park in Franklin from dawn till dusk through Feb. 3

Liberty Park in Franklin from dawn till dusk through Feb. 3

Fieldstone Park in Franklin from dawn till dusk through Feb. 3

Bowie Nature Park in Fairview from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Jan. 31

For more information, call 615-790-0742.

Lebanon: Rockwood Sustainable Solutions will launch the "Merry Mulching" initiative for the eighth consecutive year. From Dec. 25 through Jan. 10, residents can drop off undecorated trees in the designated bin at 510 Hartman Drive in Lebanon, accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A separate bin will also be available for recycling Christmas lights.

