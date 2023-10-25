Where's the worst rate of domestic violence in Tennessee? A look at the numbers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cindy Sims knows one adage is true.

"If I hear someone question: why don't people just leave? I know they haven't really had to face or deal with domestic violence before," she said.

Sims is the director of the Center of Hope in Maury County, which serves a shelter and resource program for those dealing with domestic violence. They also help those who have dealt with sexual assault, opening up the first SAFE clinic outside of Nashville in September.

She said it's not unexpected to see a high rate of domestic violence in Maury County or its town center of Columbia. In the past, she said she's worked with its law enforcement departments for years to report domestic violence honestly when they arrive on the scene. She helped spur the Columbia Police Department and Maury County Sheriff's Office to issue lethality screens, which give officers the chance to understand how dangerous the situation is.

"They don’t sugarcoat, and they want victims to get help," Sims said. "That’s how it's treated. All of the protocols for domestic situations, they do a wonderful job. There is still domestic violence regardless of what the police do and regardless of the Center of Hope. It’s still a human choice."

Sims pointed to a recent domestic violence murder in Columbia, where Carole Anne Coleman, 48, died. At the time, Columbia authorities said Coleman and her husband had a history of domestic violence.

"It's terrible. It's just terrible," she said. "Some things you just don't have words for."

NewsChannel 5 covers 116 law enforcement agencies across 45 counties. Among those departments, police have encountered 24,974 cases of domestic violence in 2021, which is the latest data available from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI breaks down its data into incidents of domestic violence, which include violence ranging from murder to rape to kidnapping.

An analysis of where that crime happens showed that Franklin County's two small municipalities — Estill Springs and Decherd — have the worst rates per 1,000 residents. Estill Springs has the worst at 23 and Decherd at 15.

The two towns each have a population of around 2,200 residents, according to the U.S. Census numbers.

The city of Fayetteville in Lincoln County also has a high rate in its nearly 7,000-person population. Their rate hovers at 19 residents per every 1,000.

For counties that encircle Nashville, Rutherford has the highest at 10 domestic violence cases per 1,000 people. Nashville itself has a rate of 13.

From the rural perspective

The numbers don't surprise Kellye Gilbert.

She's worked with Haven of Hope for 18 years, seven of which she has been a director. Haven of Hope provides emergency services for those who have experienced domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking. The nonprofit also has a shelter for victims and outreach and housing assistance. Her organization services several rural counties: Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln, Marshall, and Moore Counties.

While their group can house someone in an emergency scenario, they can also answer hotline calls to find the best route for victims. This year, they've answered 3,000 calls.

"I don’t know if it’s worse in rural areas but I know that it’s different," Gilbert said. "The resources and availability of affordable housing and transportation — those are factors and things that go into a decision to leave. There’s more isolation."

Gilbert pointed out that affordable housing is not readily available, and what housing is available means a waitlist. She knows some who have been abused and deal with partners who control the family money and car, meaning abruptly uprooting their lives isn't easy. She said others have children and leaving an abusive partner means moving to the opposite end of the county, dismantling a support system and school community for those kids.

"It's all kinds of things like those factors that go into that whole of whether to leave, and we try to help and make sure someone is ready to move safely," she said.

Legislative outlook

As her first year as CEO, Jennifer Escue hasn't watched a legislative session unfold.

But her group — Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence — will soon meet with their lobbyists to discuss priorities for the legislative season.

Lawmakers make their way back to Nashville in early January.

"There are several different issues we are considering," Escue said. "There’s been a decrease in federal funding to shelter programs. We want to talk about the issues of GPS monitoring and certain offenders out on bail. But we keep up with the issues year-round."

Escue said they have a policy team that works with domestic violence advocates on a daily level to hear what needs there are that legislators to address statewide.

"Most legislators know someone who has been impacted," Escue said. "Domestic violence can tend to be a bipartisan issue and it can and does affect everyone."