Whether you're a veggie lover or a fruit fanatic, Tomato Fest will be full of flavor

Tomato Fest is turning 20 this year! The flavorful East Nashville favorite will return to Five Points on August 11 and 12, ringing in its 20th year with plenty of contests, activities and music.

The fun will begin at noon on Friday, August 11 with the Tomato Art Show where a gallery full of art inspired by fruits and veggies will be on display.

The gallery opens on Thursday with a ticketed Pre View Party, and will open to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Saturday, fruit and veggie lovers alike will gather around Five Points to take part in the Tomato Art Fest “Push, Pull, and Wear” Parade. The parade begins at 9 a.m., and if you're participating in the parade itself, lineup is at 8:30 a.m.

Once you're done with the parade, head over to the Bongo East Grass Lot for the Bloody Mary Garden Party! Tickets start at $39 and include four full sized drinks, photo opportunities and more!

There's so many contests going on throughout the weekend, from a Kids Art Show to the Biggest, Littlest, Ugliest Tomato Contest! To find the contest for you, head to the Tomato Fest website!

🍅

The festival itself will feature three stages, more than 200 vendors and plenty of food to enjoy!

Here's a look at the lineup

-

The 37206 Stage is located in the Beyond The Edge parking lot and will feature artists on both Friday and Saturday.

-

5:30 p.m. - Teddy and the Rough Riders

6:30 p.m. - Chuck Mead & The Stalwarts

7:45 p.m. - Pet Envy

9:00 p.m. - The Weird Sisters

-

11:00 a.m. - The Magi

12:00 p.m. - Bee Taylor

1:00 p.m. - Friday Night Funk Band

2:00 p.m. - Tim Gent

3:00 p.m. - Gloom Girl MFG

4:00 p.m. - Crumbsnatchers

5:00 p.m. - Willie Pearl

6:00 p.m. - Jive Talk

🍅

-

The 11st Street Stage is located at 11th and Fatherland and is only taking place on Saturday.

11:00 a.m. - Señora Rachel Rodriguez - Bilingual Song & Story Time

12:00 p.m. - Amanda Fields

1:00 p.m. - Emily Justin

2:00 p.m. - The Sewing Club

3:00 p.m. - Iguanahead

4:00 p.m. - Ryan Scott

5:00 p.m. - OTNES

🍅

-

The Muddy Roots Stage is located at 11th and Clearview and only takes place on Saturday.

1:00 p.m. - Ilhuilcamina Flechador Del Cielo (Traditional Aztec Dance)

2:30 p.m. - Tribe of Horsman

🍅

🚧 If you're planning on driving around the Five Points area, here's a look at the road closures that will be in effect each of the days. 🚧

Friday, August 11



S 11th St between Woodland and Holly (6:00 am-11:59 pm)

S 11th St between Holly and Russell (9:00 am-11:59 pm)

S 11th St between Russell and Fatherland (9:00 am-11:59 pm)

Holly between 11th and 12th (9:00 am-11:59 pm)

Russell between S 11th St and S 10th St. (9:00 am-11:59 pm)

Saturday, August 12

N 11th St between Forrest and Woodland (5:30 am-9:00 pm)

S 11th St between Woodland and Russell (12:00 am-9:00 pm)

S 11th St between Russell and Fatherland (12:00 am-9:00 pm)

Woodland between S 10th and S 12th (5:30 am-9:00 pm)

Holly between S 11th and S 12th (12:00 am-9:00 pm)

Clearview between N 10th and Woodland (5:30 am-9:00 pm)

Russell between S 11th St and S 10th St. (12:00 AM-9:00 pm)

Russell between S 11th St and S 12th St. (5:30 AM-9:00 pm)

S 12th St between Russell and Holly St (8:45 am-10:00 am)

Holly between S 12th and S 14th (8:45 am-10:00 am)

S 14th between Holly and Woodland (8:45 am-10:00 am)

Woodland between S 14th and S 12th (8:45 am-10:00 am)

N 12th between Woodland and Forrest (8:45 am-10:00 am)

Forrest between N 11th and N 12th (8:45 am-10:00 am)

Forrest between N 11th and 12th (5:30 AM – 7 PM)(LANE CLOSURE ONLY, NO PARKING FOR RIDESHARE DROP OFF)