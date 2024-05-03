While touring in Nashville, court resets Morgan Wallen hearing for chair incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A court date for country music singer Morgan Wallen has been reset for August.

The musician is playing in Nashville this weekend, though he didn't appear for his court date. His lawyer Worrick Robinson did instead. He told Wallen it was easier on the court for him to appear without him. Wallen is accused of throwing a chair from six stories high. The chair crashed below at the feet of Nashville police officers.

He is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment because of the vicinity of the police officers and one charge of disorderly conduct.

"Morgan is doing well," Worrick said. "He's very busy which is good. You know, he's a family man. This concert is especially special for him because his family lives close. His family is in town. The best times of his life is when his house is full of family."

The case will happen Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. with the state-subpoenaed witnesses. Wallen is also scheduled to appear. The case can then be settled, have a hearing, or be continued.

When asked if Wallen felt any guilt, Worrick replied that his statement spoke for itself.

"He wanted to check in with MNPD and people at Chief's," Worrick said. "He has taken some steps to try to make sure people know he's taking responsibility for what has happened."

Worrick wouldn't answer whether Wallen was receiving any rehabilitative services.