Whiskies of the World kicks off tasting tour in Music City this weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whiskies of the World is making their stop in Nashville this weekend!

The whiskey tasting tour kicks off in Music City on June 29.

For $125 you can head on down to Loews Nashville and immerse yourself with more than 150 whiskies in your own tasting glass!

Each general admission ticketincludes free-flowing whiskey from 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., light bites and of course your glass.

You can take a look at their full pour list here. There is also a VIP option for $175 that includes 45-minute early access and VIP exclusive pours.