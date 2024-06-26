Whiskies of the World kicks off tasting tour in Music City this weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whiskies of the World is making their stop in Nashville this weekend!
The whiskey tasting tour kicks off in Music City on June 29.
For $125 you can head on down to Loews Nashville and immerse yourself with more than 150 whiskies in your own tasting glass!
Each general admission ticketincludes free-flowing whiskey from 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., light bites and of course your glass.
You can take a look at their full pour list here. There is also a VIP option for $175 that includes 45-minute early access and VIP exclusive pours.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.
-Carrie Sharp