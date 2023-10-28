White County Middle School teacher arrested on charge of raping a child

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A middle school teacher has been arrested in White County for three counts of rape of a child.

During initial investigation, the Director of Schools placed 27-year-old Austin Damon Allen on leave pending the results.

On the night of Oct. 27, investigative efforts from the White County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Children's Services and the District Attorney's Office determined Austin Damon Allen had been engaging in sexual activity with a minor child.

The 27-year-old middle school teacher was charged with three counts of rape of a child and taken into custody in Cookeville before being transported to the White County Jail.

He is being held on a $750,000 dollar bond.

The Office of the District Attorney General and the White County Sheriff's Office say this investigation is still ongoing, and if you have any information regarding other potential victims you can call:

District Attorney General — (931)-528-5015

White County Sheriff's Office — (931)-836-2700