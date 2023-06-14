Watch Now
White House Debut: TSU performs in D.C. for Juneteenth

Tennessee State University
AOB performs at the White House
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 17:26:39-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Continuing its legacy of firsts, Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands hit another incredible milestone Tuesday night, this time in Washington D.C.

In honor of Juneteenth, AOB performed at the White House.

This was the White House's first ever Juneteenth celebration, and there were over a thousand people in attendance.

The evening celebrated community, culture and music, and was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

AOB has now won a Grammy, played at CMA Fest, and performed at the White House.

If you want to witness the success of this band's sound, you can watch the White House performance on youtube.

