White House Debut: TSU performs in D.C. for Juneteenth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Continuing its legacy of firsts, Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands hit another incredible milestone Tuesday night, this time in Washington D.C.

In honor of Juneteenth, AOB performed at the White House.

This was the White House's first ever Juneteenth celebration, and there were over a thousand people in attendance.

The evening celebrated community, culture and music, and was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

AOB has now won a Grammy, played at CMA Fest, and performed at the White House.

If you want to witness the success of this band's sound, you can watch the White House performance on youtube.