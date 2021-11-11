Watch
News

Actions

White House estimates almost 1 million younger children vaccinated

Tennessee has 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine
items.[0].videoTitle
Almost one million kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the White House.
Kids COVID-19 vaccines
Posted at 4:57 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 07:18:50-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost one million kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the White House.

It comes after a major push from the Biden administration ahead of the holidays.

Around 700,000 appointments at pharmacies have been made over the next several days, but there's still a long way to go as more than 28 million children fall into this age group.

Tennessee was given 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Both Metro vaccination sites, Charlotte Avenue and Murfreesboro Pike, have the smaller sized doses available.

Metro Schools has also teamed up with about a dozen area schools to offer the shots too.

More than 9,600 kids in this age group have been vaccinated in the state.

A much higher number compared to our neighboring state, Kentucky, which reports a little over 2,500 kids have gotten their first dose.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap