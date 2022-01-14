Watch
News

Actions

White House to send millions of COVID tests to schools

The effort is to help keep school doors open
items.[0].videoTitle
The White House is sending millions of COVID tests each month to classrooms across the country, in hopes of keeping schools open.
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 09:18:15-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The White House is sending millions of COVID tests each month to classrooms across the country, in hopes of keeping schools open.

It comes as public health experts repeatedly stress the need for expanded testing in schools.

The Biden administration said it will send ten million tests per month, which will be broken down into five million rapid tests and five million PCR tests.

The CDC's current recommendations say testing should be offered for students at least once per week if community transmission is at moderate, substantial or high levels.

This is coming at a time when there's a widespread shortage of testing kits on store shelves, but the White House said they're committed to making sure schools remain open.

Many students are back in the classroom after winter break as case numbers are on the rise, which has already started to create disruptions, Some big districts across the country have already switched to remote learning or delayed openings.

In Tennessee, districts aren't allowed to shift to remote learning and have to use stockpile days if they have to close.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast