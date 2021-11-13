Whites Creek home total loss after Saturday morning fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Whites Creek home is lost after it became ravaged in a Saturday morning fire, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

NFD crews were dispatched to the home on the 5000 block of Burgess Road when they received reports of the fire. When they arrived, they found the house fully involved by flames and heavy smoke.

As crews made their way inside to fight the fire, they discovered that it was underneath them in the basement, running along the baseboard.

With power still supplied to the home and a number of items inside, the fire flashed shortly afterwards. Several vehicles parked near the home also caught fire.

The house, which was vacant when the fire started, is a total loss.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.