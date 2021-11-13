Watch
News

Actions

Whites Creek home total loss after Saturday morning fire

No injuries reported in the blaze
items.[0].image.alt
Nashville Fire Department
The home on Burgess Road, engulfed in flames.
Burgess Road Fire.jpg
Posted at 10:32 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 11:32:01-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Whites Creek home is lost after it became ravaged in a Saturday morning fire, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

NFD crews were dispatched to the home on the 5000 block of Burgess Road when they received reports of the fire. When they arrived, they found the house fully involved by flames and heavy smoke.

As crews made their way inside to fight the fire, they discovered that it was underneath them in the basement, running along the baseboard.

With power still supplied to the home and a number of items inside, the fire flashed shortly afterwards. Several vehicles parked near the home also caught fire.

The house, which was vacant when the fire started, is a total loss.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Burgess Road Fire.jpg
The home on Burgess Road, engulfed in flames.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap