A 17-year-old student at Whites Creek High School is facing charges after a gun was found inside a parked car on campus.

Metro Police say the principal alerted officers after a marijuana odor was found on another student who arrived at school in the same car as the 17-year-old.

Officers searched the car and found a .380 caliber pistol in the glove box.

The car had been reported stolen out of Clarksville.

Police say the teen has been charged with unlawful weapon possession and possession of stolen property.