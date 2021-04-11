Watch
Whitsett Park left filled with trash after flood, volunteers plan to clean up Sunday

WTVF
Whitsett Park was left filled with trash after the floodwaters receded.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Apr 11, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Areas of Nashville still need to be cleaned up after they were flooded with water just a couple of weeks ago.

On Sunday, volunteers with Hands On Nashville are coming together at Whitsett Park in South Nashville to do just that.

The floodwaters may have receded, but the park is still filled with garbage from the surrounding community. The water rose so high that even some of the trees were full of trash.

There will be two chances to volunteer on Sunday to clean up the park. The first shift is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring their own water bottles.

If you're interested in signing up, visit Hands On Nashville's website.

