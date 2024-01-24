Who doesn't love a $7 hot chicken special? It's Nashville Hot Chicken Week!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Hot Chicken is high up on the list of longstanding loves in Nashville, just like Broadway Bachelorette parties and bluegrass music.

This week, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, is Nashville Hot Chicken week, and not only can you enjoy the many hot chicken staples Nashville has to offer, but you can also enjoy them at a very discounted price!

Throughout the week, over 30 Nashville's restaurants will offer $7 hot chicken specials.

Where can you find these spicy good deals?

hot chicken week

The week will kick off with a celebratory party that is free for everyone to attend — it is at Tee Line Curling, 106 Duluth Ave., from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29.

There will be a photo booth, drink specials, and — of course — hot chicken!

But wait... there's more!

There are three categories: Best Overall Dish, Best Traditional Dish and Most Unique Dish.

You get to vote for your favorites!