Who makes what at Tennessee State and what's next for the school's financial picture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University is still looking at cost-saving measures for the school, and by mid-February, the administration will have to answer more questions about its finances.

Earlier this month, the TSU Board of Trustees met to listen to a consultant hired by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission about a process that would cut tenured faculty and remove degree programs. By late spring, the school could be in a $58 million deficit without changes to the way it operates.

"My number one focus is making sure all those things we said we are going to do actually happen," said interim president Dwayne Tucker, who stood before the public at a recent meeting to explain the school's financial situation. "We want to make sure someone is accountable for making that happen.

The university has already made millions in cuts in hopes of getting its financial house in order.

This fall, TSU laid off more than 100 staff members, eliminated ads at the Nashville International Airport, cut band trips to away football games and nixed the football team staying at a hotel near the Tennessee Titans stadium before home football games. This week, TSU confirmed it would no longer participate in the Southern Heritage Classic, a football game between historically black colleges. It's played every year in Memphis but the Tigers couldn't go this year because of money troubles.

The school also eliminated 117 contracts that duplicated services, saving $3.5 million.

Some state lawmakers have suggested the school should sell its Avon Williams campus in downtown Nashville, but the administration said that's not on the table. The building became part of the TSU footprint after a lawsuit calling for the desegregation of Tennessee's public higher education systems.

Consultant Deanna McCormick told the TSU board that she understood that potentially cutting positions, tenured faculty or degree programs was a huge decision for the school to make.

"What I am seeing, and I do several visits a year, but times are hard," said Deanna McCormick, the consultant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. "Times are tough. Higher education is a big business. You're all aware of the climate for higher education. Since 2017, enrollment declined as a whole. Student persistence and retention rates are declining because of increasing costs of education."

Repeatedly, state officials have said the school's payroll is between $18 to $20 million, and that money was too much to support a school that had shrunken enrollment figures. Through records obtained by NewsChannel 5, we looked at who makes what at TSU and compared it to other state schools.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/21467773/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="table visualization" />

What the numbers say

Around 6,310 students attend TSU — about 5,000 undergraduate and a little more than 1,000 graduate students. That is according to the school.

To service those students, the school has 1,787 employees. The highest-paid employee is head football coach Eddie George. The former Tennessee Titan makes more than $500,000. That is similar to other schools in Tennessee, like Middle Tennessee State University, where the head football coach makes more than anyone in education. Blue Raiders' football coach Derek Mason makes $925,000.

Tennessee State University's interim president — before Dwayne Tucker agreed to take over the position without taking a salary — made an annual salary of $425,000. Ronald Johnson stepped down in December after only six months on the job when former president Glenda Glover left.

That is more than either Tennessee Tech University or East Tennessee State University's presidents, who make $375,000 and have more similar enrollment figures to the school. Both TTU and ETSU have larger student populations than TSU, even at the school's peak enrollment period.

According to fall enrollment data, Tennessee Tech had 10,511 students. ETSU recorded nearly 14,000 students.

The salary data shows that those in the administration — not the deans of degree programs — make the most money at TSU. The exceptions are the Dean of Agriculture and the Dean of Health Services. Meanwhile, those in the medicine program at ETSU make the most money like those in the engineering program at Tech.

If the school ends up having to cut tenured staff or degree programs, McCormick explained the process isn't necessarily quick and should involve employees to have a voice in the process. To feel the full effects of that, McCormick said it could take the school up to a year to see the full benefits of the cuts.

What leaders hope for

Ahead of the state building commission meeting, lawmakers from the Tennessee Black Caucus met to get on what they said was the "same page."

Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, is an alumnus of the school.

"There have been a lot of rumors and some rumblings," Dixie said. "We want to clear the air to forge a new path forward. There's one team. And that's team TSU. We have new leadership, and we are going to get behind that leadership.

Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, said Tucker had gone to great lengths to inform the community of what was going on with the only public historic Black college in Tennessee.

"We know the campus is in the process of making sure the systems work properly, like financial aid and enrollment management. That way, the campus can be successfully run. One thing, I'll remind people of is this. When we are out of session, it's hard to decisions that will be long-lasting. TSU is a state institution. We are in session now, and we have plenty of opportunities to handle those finances right now."

The state building commission will meet to discuss TSU's finances on Feb. 19 at 11:30 a.m. Lawmakers will get a copy of the state budget after Gov. Bill Lee's address on Monday, Feb. 10.

That will allow lawmakers to know what TSU's funding base will be for the upcoming school year.

