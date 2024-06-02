Why Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly opened 'The Store' up to host a vet clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He's a dad himself — and he knows the importance of making essentials available to everyone who needs them.

Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly, started 'The Store' here in Nashville 4 years ago.

They talked to us in an exclusive interview about why they opened up their shop today, not only to shoppers, but also to host a vet clinic that offered pet owners free supplies!

You realize when you make a store like this that's gonna provide groceries and food that any family that's in desperate to feed their kids, probably the pets are gonna suffer... priority one is feeding the family, but the pet's part of the family," Paisley said.

Tune in to Talk of the Town next week to see Heather Mathis's full interview with Brad and Kimberly!