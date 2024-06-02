Watch Now
News

Actions

Why Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly opened 'The Store' up to host a vet clinic

Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife started 'The Store' in Nashville 4 years ago. They talked to us about why they opened their shop to host a vet clinic offering pet owners free supplies!
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 17:39:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He's a dad himself — and he knows the importance of making essentials available to everyone who needs them.

Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly, started 'The Store' here in Nashville 4 years ago.

They talked to us in an exclusive interview about why they opened up their shop today, not only to shoppers, but also to host a vet clinic that offered pet owners free supplies!

You realize when you make a store like this that's gonna provide groceries and food that any family that's in desperate to feed their kids, probably the pets are gonna suffer... priority one is feeding the family, but the pet's part of the family," Paisley said.

Tune in to Talk of the Town next week to see Heather Mathis's full interview with Brad and Kimberly!

Wonder Woman; school celebrates beloved teacher living with brain cancer

I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community