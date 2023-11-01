Why do we turn our clocks back each November?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The weather's getting colder and the leaves are changing and with that comes time to change your clocks back!

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end on Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m.

Every year it's the same questions: Should daylight saving time be permanent? Why do we do this again? Didn't we vote on this?

We've discussed the impacts of daylight saving time on your health

And earlier this year, the Sunshine Protection Act was reintroduced in the Senate with a nearly identical bill in the House.

These would make daylight saving time permanent, meaning we wouldn't fall back in November.

In March 2023, a YouGov survey found that 62 percent of individuals polled would like to longer change their clocks twice a year, and 50 percent of those people would rather have a permanent Daylight Saving Time (later sunrises and sunsets).

So why do we do it? Well it's a common myth that this plan was adopted to benefit farmers, instead there's reason to believe it was meant to lower fuel costs during World War I as DST was introduced in 1918 with the Standard Time Act.

Would you want to end clock changes and keep daylight saving permanent?

And since it's introduction it's been a topic of controversy. From the impact it has on one's health to the general inconvenience of it all.

Whether or not the future has us stopping switching those clocks back and forth, the thing you need to remember this weekend is that you'll (hopefully) be gaining an hour of sleep .