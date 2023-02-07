Why has nothing changed at DCS since baby Annelynne's death? How the state of Tennessee failed one girl twice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Department of Children's Services (DCS) in Tennessee has been under scrutiny following a damning audit by the state Comptroller, which revealed that the agency has repeatedly placed young people in harm's way.

The gravity of this issue was especially emphasized when two-year-old Annelynne Prescott lost her life as a result of abuse and neglect. The lead investigator in her case stated that he had never seen such a blatant disregard for a case and that the most senior people involved in the case failed to do the basic things they should have done.

Annelynne was failed twice by the state of Tennessee.

But the second failure was fatal.

