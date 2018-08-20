Wife Of Killed Krispy Kreme Driver Reacts To Arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The former wife of the Krispy Kreme delivery truck driver killed in a robbery said she felt relieved following the arrest of her husband's killer.

The two suspects in the case were arrested Monday.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, 22-year-old Savion Wilson was booked in the Davidson County jail on $800,000 bond. Officers located 20-year-old Daquan Fields later Monday afternoon in La Vergne.

Fields was accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old Al Baker back in December of 2016. Wilson was accused of being Fields getaway driver.

"I just feel really good knowing I will finally get justice," said Faye Baker, Al Baker's wife of 19 years.

She said Al worked at Krispy Kreme almost 32 years and loved his job. To honor him, she has redecorated his office with photos and awards he received throughout his time with the company.

She said she has relied on her family, friends and faith to help her cope with her loss.

"They don't realize what a wonderful man they killed," said Faye Baker. "They don't know anything about him or what he was about."

Metro police said they don't expect to make any more arrests in the case.