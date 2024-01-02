Wildhorse Saloon closes doors after nearly 30 years of line dancing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville staple has closed its doors after almost 30 years in Music City. The Wildhorse Saloon made the announcement on social media Monday.

It’s one of the oldest spots on Broadway and a source of nostalgia for country music fans. The venue has been a place for Nashville's vibrant music scene since 1994, but now there's a new chapter on the horizon for this iconic venue.

Luke Combs has joined forces with the Opry Entertainment Group to transform the saloon into a massive multi-level entertainment complex.

We first told you about these plans last Spring. The venue will be 69,000 square feet with an indoor/outdoor capacity of nearly 3,200 people.

There will be three interior levels as well as a rooftop with views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium. Combs and the Opry Entertainment Group hopes to feature several live music experiences that include the existing main stage and dance floor with line dancing.

The venue on 120 Second Avenue North is expected to debut this summer. There's a lot of emotion and reaction on social media about the change. Many say it's heartbreaking to see a change while others say they're excited for the future.

The Saloon says they extend their deepest gratitude to all who graced the stage, danced on the dance floor, and sang along to the music.